Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Swiss Re (SREN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Swiss Re (VTX: SREN):

10/14/2021 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 79 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/6/2021 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 92 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/5/2021 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 79 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/4/2021 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 85 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/17/2021 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 79 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/10/2021 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 91 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/9/2021 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 99 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/6/2021 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 98 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/31/2021 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 79 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Swiss Re AG has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

