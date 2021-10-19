Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adicet Bio (ACET)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET) recently:

10/19/2021 – Adicet Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

10/5/2021 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

10/4/2021 – Adicet Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

9/28/2021 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

9/27/2021 – Adicet Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

9/22/2021 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

9/17/2021 – Adicet Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

9/14/2021 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

9/10/2021 – Adicet Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

9/8/2021 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

8/25/2021 – Adicet Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

8/24/2021 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

8/24/2021 – Adicet Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,740. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $278.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Adicet Bio by 715.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,963 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $184,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth $20,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

