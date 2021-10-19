Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marvell Technology (MRVL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) recently:

10/7/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Marvell Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/7/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $57.00 to $66.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

10/7/2021 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

10/7/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, recent acquisition of Inphi Corporation is boosting the top line. Further, the storage business is steadily recovering from coronavirus impacts. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Marvell has warned that the industry-wide supply constraints and a pause in 5G deployment in China would adversely impact its near-term results. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.50 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/26/2021 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $64.00 to $72.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

8/23/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of -139.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $67.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,725. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

