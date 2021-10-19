Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DoorDash (DASH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) recently:

10/18/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of DASH traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.54. 32,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,046. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.28. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $969,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,058,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,090,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $48,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

