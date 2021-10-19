Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL):

10/18/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

10/12/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

9/24/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

9/9/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities to $33.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.14. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,069 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $7,956,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $6,275,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 527.8% during the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 366,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 555.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 277,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

