Wells Fargo & Company Increases Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target to $280.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN opened at $244.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $247.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nordson by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nordson by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Nordson by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nordson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.