Wells Fargo & Company Increases Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $60.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZION. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after buying an additional 386,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

