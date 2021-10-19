Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $7,725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 484.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 856,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 709,693 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 243,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $202.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

