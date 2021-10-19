Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,786,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,032,180 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 4.3% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,394,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 456,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,315,582. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $205.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.