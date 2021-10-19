WEMIX (WEMIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $242.00 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $242.00 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00064316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00067955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,302.38 or 1.00020930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.99 or 0.05987014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002510 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

