WesBanco (WSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect WesBanco to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSBC stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of WesBanco worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

