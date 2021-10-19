West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $329,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $408.72 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.51. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

