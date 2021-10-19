Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Short Interest Up 22.1% in September

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

WAL stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,327. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,245,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

