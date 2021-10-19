Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) PT Set at C$1.10 by Raymond James

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) has been assigned a C$1.10 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 155.81% from the stock’s current price.

WHN stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.43. 94,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$54.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

