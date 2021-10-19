Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$28.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

WTE traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.99. 46,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,499. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$13.12 and a 1 year high of C$27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.75.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.1458136 EPS for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

