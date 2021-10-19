Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 422.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 164,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.