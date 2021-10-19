WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $677.63 million and $21.44 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005220 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.