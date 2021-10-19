Whitestone REIT (WSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.84%. On average, analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSR stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $433.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

