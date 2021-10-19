Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Up 22.1% in September

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

WLL stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.44.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. Research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

