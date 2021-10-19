Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wickes Group (LON:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company.

Shares of WIX stock opened at GBX 233.20 ($3.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Wickes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 218.40 ($2.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The stock has a market cap of £605.48 million and a PE ratio of 11.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 237.05.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

