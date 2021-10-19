William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $23,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 276,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,439. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 110.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Green Dot by 295.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,395 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 20.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 157,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 7.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.