William J. Febbo Sells 16,666 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.95. 13,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,903. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 743.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

