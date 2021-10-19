Wilmington (LON:WIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $240.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.11), with a volume of 6756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Wilmington alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 220.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95. The company has a market capitalization of £208.42 million and a PE ratio of -45.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.40%.

Wilmington Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.