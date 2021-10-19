WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.98 or 0.00434355 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

