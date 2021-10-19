WINkLink (WIN) Achieves Market Cap of $488.67 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $488.67 million and approximately $121.96 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00064914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00068529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,955.06 or 1.00107988 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.23 or 0.05990715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002534 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,244 coins and its circulating supply is 766,149,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars.

