Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Sells $938,567.34 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total transaction of $938,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Winmark stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.79. 71 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,082. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $225.77. The stock has a market cap of $794.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.21.

Get Winmark alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $7.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.