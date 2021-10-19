Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.62

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.62 and traded as low as C$40.51. Winpak shares last traded at C$40.69, with a volume of 24,209 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Winpak in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC set a C$40.47 price objective on shares of Winpak in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Winpak alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$299.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.