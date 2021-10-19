Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.
Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 525,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $87.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
