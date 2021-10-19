Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 525,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $87.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.