WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

WETF stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $866.14 million, a PE ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.81.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

