Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 5,500 ($71.86). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,861.64 ($63.52).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,481 ($58.54) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,970.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,847.23. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The firm has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.43.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

