WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.66 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $24.66 million and $8.74 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00040628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00192834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00089220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

