Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Sells $1,604,604.69 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robynne Sisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,540.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.62 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

