Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini Sells 5,450 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,471,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,540.30 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.62 and a twelve month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Workday by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 17.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 82.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 28.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

