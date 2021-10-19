Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Richard Harry Sauer Sells 2,459 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $664,151.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Harry Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total value of $168,556.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00.

Workday stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.27. 1,158,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.09 and its 200 day moving average is $245.50. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,540.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

