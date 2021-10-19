Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.50% of Workday worth $294,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $272.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,514.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,787 shares of company stock worth $151,807,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

