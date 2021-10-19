Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.32% of Workiva worth $128,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Workiva by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 1,458.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,310,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 619.6% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 316,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WK opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.86 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $156.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

In other Workiva news, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $1,092,729.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $3,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 760,672 shares of company stock valued at $98,242,588 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

