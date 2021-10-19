WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WPP. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,102 ($14.40).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 995.20 ($13.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £11.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 984.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 975.26. WPP has a one year low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

