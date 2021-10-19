Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $538,206.70 and approximately $2,988.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $8.20 or 0.00012784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00063519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00067354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00097857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,217.58 or 1.00079679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.00 or 0.05904952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020725 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

