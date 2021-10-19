Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
WUHN opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Wuhan General Group has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.
Wuhan General Group Company Profile
