Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,441,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 14,278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.2 days.

WYNMF stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Macau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

