Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN stock opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.