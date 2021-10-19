X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.73. Approximately 18,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 84,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USSG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,838,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

