xEURO Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (XEUR)

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One xEURO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xEURO has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. xEURO has a market capitalization of $22,552.30 and $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00063519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00067354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00097857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,217.58 or 1.00079679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.00 or 0.05904952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020725 BTC.

xEURO Coin Profile

xEURO’s total supply is 20,419 coins. xEURO’s official Twitter account is @xEuroOnline and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for xEURO is xeuro.online

Buying and Selling xEURO

