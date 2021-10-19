Xfinance (XFI) Price Reaches $72.36

Xfinance (CURRENCY:XFI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Xfinance coin can now be purchased for about $72.36 or 0.00116400 BTC on popular exchanges. Xfinance has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $100,635.00 worth of Xfinance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xfinance has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00197872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00090288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Xfinance Coin Profile

Xfinance (CRYPTO:XFI) is a coin. Xfinance’s total supply is 46,993 coins. Xfinance’s official message board is medium.com/@nowex . Xfinance’s official website is xfinance.io . Xfinance’s official Twitter account is @xfinance_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xfinance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) yield aggregator platform, which aims to build an aggregate liquidity pool, a leveraged trading platform, automatic market making, and other functional platforms. “

Buying and Selling Xfinance

