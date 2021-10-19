XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.03

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.03 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 39.20 ($0.51), with a volume of 1,816,635 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of XLMedia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £102.93 million and a PE ratio of 130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.32.

In other XLMedia news, insider Stuart Simms acquired 27,110 shares of XLMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £13,826.10 ($18,063.89).

XLMedia Company Profile (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

