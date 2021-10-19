Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Up 5.5%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.99 and last traded at $60.69. 1,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 256,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.51.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.17.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,109,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $241,936,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

