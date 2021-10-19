XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,201.74

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,201.74 ($67.96) and traded as low as GBX 5,180 ($67.68). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,250 ($68.59), with a volume of 20,309 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get XP Power alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,327.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,201.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 28.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other news, insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total transaction of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.