XTRABYTES Market Cap Hits $550,274.41 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $550,274.41 and approximately $229.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00064498 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00058982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00088410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00067899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00098834 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

