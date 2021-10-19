Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.16

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 5.30 ($0.07). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 5,885,155 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £44.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.55.

Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 1st. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Colin Bird purchased 2,054,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £82,188 ($107,379.15).

Xtract Resources Company Profile (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

