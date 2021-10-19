Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $765,052.30.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 140,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,505. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after buying an additional 75,425 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

